La Ulu breadfruit day will take place at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Sept. 4 and 5, 2021. Photo Stock

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold Lā ‘Ulu (Breadfruit Day) on Sept. 4 and 5, 2021, with presentations throughout the week leading up to the event.

The free event provides outreach about the use of ‘ulu (breadfruit) to Maui residents and the Native Hawaiian community by showcasing the history of traditional Hawaiian ‘ulu cultivation; publicizing local businesses and nonprofits that promote ‘ulu cultivation and ‘ulu products; and exhibiting horticulture, harvesting, handling, storage, cooking demonstrations and recipes using‘ulu.

The event also celebrates the harvest season for Hawaiian ‘ulu, kinolau (physical form) of Kū, as a symbol of a provider’s kuleana (responsibility) for caring for and feeding their family.

The mission of the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is to foster appreciation and understanding of Maui Nui’s plants and their role in Hawaiian cultural expression, by providing a gathering place for discovery, education and conservation.

“We are grateful to OHA for providing a way to bring such an important event back to the community,” said the botanical garden’s Executive Director, Tamara Sherrill. “In the past year, more residents are becoming hānai ‘ai (food providers) by planting Hawaiian crops. And ‘ulu, like so many Hawaiian plants, has economic and cultural uses beyond food. Whether you grew up cooking with ‘ulu or have never tried it, this event is for you.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Nui Botanical Gardens is located 150 Kanaloa Ave. in Kahului. For more information on the event or to participate, visit the website at mnbg.org, follow @mauinuibg or contact the Garden at 808-249-2798.

