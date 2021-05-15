File photo by Wendy Osher.

One island’s average gas price has risen over $4 a gallon for the first time since November 2018 as gas prices throughout Hawaiʻi continued rising, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

On Thursday, May 13, the statewide average price for regular unleaded is $3.85 a gallon, which is up three cents from last Thursday, 11 cents higher than a month ago and 68 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

“Travel continues to increase, which is pushing up fuel demand in Hawaiʻi and throughout the US,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.83, which is up three cents compared to last week, five cents higher than last month and 41 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $4.03, which is up four cents from last week, ten cents higher than last month and 51 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.78, which is up four cents from a week ago, 14 cents higher than last month and 78 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $3.95, which is up two cents from last week, seven cents higher than last month and 53 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Prices as of 6 a.m. May 13: