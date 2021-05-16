Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 16, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Sept. 03, 1952 – April 20, 2021

Juan “Jum” Cayan Jr., 68, of Wailuku, Maui passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 20, 2021. He was born on Sept. 3, 1952 in Lānaʻi, Hawaiʻi to Juan Cayan and Josephine Baldimor-Pascua. He worked in the Hawaiʻi Ironworkers Union Local 625 for 40 plus years and retired in 2013 from Maui Industrial Metal Fabricators.

He is predeceased by his parents Juan Cayan and Josephine Baldimor-Pascua. Daughter Jody Cayan and Grandson Cam Balignasay. He is survived by spouse Norma Jean Cayan. Daughters Dorian “Deedee” Espinosa, Jamie (John) Balignasay and Jena (Naz) Nunez. Sons Jensen (Alana) Cayan, and Jon (Crystalyn) Cayan. Brothers Jim Cayan and Douglas (Luka) Cayan. Sisters Jean Cuaresma, Doreen (Francis) Pedro, Gwen (Charles) Kaukeano and Lucille “Porky” (Michael) Baltazar. Stepmother Josefa Cayan. 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved his hometown of Lānaʻi, even though he lived on Maui. You could take the boy out of Lānaʻii, but not his HEART. Lānaʻi, was always just a BEAT away. He enjoyed hunting and had his favorite spots back home. He was known to always capture the moment through photos and videos. From first steps, to sports, to special events and more. He was also known for Pidgin sayings. Like “Wat you thinkin” and “Bumbai you learn”. He was always punctual and would scold his family if we were late. He loved his family dearly. He enjoyed working with his grandchildren in their selective sports because he wanted them to be successful. Our family was known to always be on the Diamond. From Dad, to sons and now to grandchildren continuing to play his favorite sport of baseball. He was a great spouse, father, brother, son, friend, coach and the best Papa ever. Known as “Coach Papa” to many. He will truly be missed, but his Legacy will live on through his family.

Our family would like to thank Hospice Maui for their support and care.

Due to Covid 19, private services will be held for the family and viewing for the public will be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Ballards Family Mortuary in May 14, 2021 in Kahului. Cremation to follow. No flowers please. We kindly ask all in attendance, to please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Jan. 13, 1958 – May 08, 2021

Clayton Anthony Alexander, 63, born at Maui Memorial Hospital and grew up in Naska. Passed away May 8, 2021. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that is survived by his wife Janet Alexander, children Dustin Alexander, Zachary Alexander, Bridget (Daniel) Rodgers, Christian Alexander and brother, Frank “Rick” (Rebecca) Alexander. He was an amazing grandpapa to his three beautiful grandchildren Kai, Jasmine and Jonah.

June 1, 1950 – April 16, 2021

Jovencio M. Pimentel Sr., 70, of Na’alehu, passed away on April 16 at Ka’u Hospital. Born in the Philippines, he was a heavy equipment operator and state highway worker for the County of Hawaii.

Services held.

He is survived by his wife Zenaida M. Pimentel; sons, Jovencio M. (Emiliana) Pimentel Jr., Mark Philip M. Pimentel, and John Edward King M. Pimentel; daughter, Maria Jovaida (Darian) Pimentel-Holiday; brothers Romolo M. Pimentel, and Marcelino M. Pimentel Jr.; sisters, Narcisa P. Sanchez, Evangeline M. Pimentel and Estrella P. Feisth, 2 grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

June 11, 1933 – April 10, 2021

Bernadette “Bernie” Margaret Vasconcellos Souza, 87, of Kaʻāpahu Homesteads passed away on April 10. Bernie was born to Frank Vasconcellos and Scholastica Vasconcellos (Pacheco) in 1933 in Honolulu. She was married to Edward V. Souza for 59 years until his death in 2018. Bernadette is survived by sister Clothilda DeMello, sons Edward Souza, Colin (Cecilia) Souza, Shawn (Mary) Souza, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Honokaʻa on Saturday, April 24. Viewing from 9 a.m., mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire. No flowers please. Private burial.

Oct. 22, 1953 – May 06, 2021

Russell R. Kanana of Hana, Maui born Oct. 22, 1953, passed away on May 6, 2021 at the age of 67 peacefully at home.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Anu Medeiros; sisters, Maggie Clement (Robert), Ada Summers (Stacy), Mokihana Daniel (J.D.); brothers, Timothy Summers (Miala), Richard Summers (Susan); and 68 nieces and nephews.

Russell was well loved in the Hana community. He loved spending time with the Kupunas of Hana.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Puuiki church at 10 a.m. for prayer services (Siblings only due to COVID restriction). Burial service shortly after (open for everyone to join). Mahalo from the ‘ohana of Russell Kanana.