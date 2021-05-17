Maui Business

Hawaiian Telcom Offering Free Virtual Webinar on Digital Workspaces Trend

May 17, 2021, 11:27 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Digital workspaces are transforming the way people work from the office, home or on the road. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Telcom

To educated local businesses on the growing trend of digital workspaces — cloud-based work platforms that are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops — Hawaiian Telecom and technology company CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University webinar May 26 from 11 am to noon.

The “Transforming to a Digital Workspace” webinar will be presented by Kenneth Hensarling of CBTS | Hawaiian Telcom and John Bush of OpStack, an information technology and computer science company. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive a secure link to the event. Click here to register now.

Digital workspaces enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road.

Webinar topics will include:

  • Defining the digital and modern workspace
  • How customers, partners and employees do business in today’s environment
  • How Workspace-as-a-Service encourages collaboration and productivity
  • Workspace security
  • Assessing your workspace needs

Hawaiian Telcom University is an ongoing educational series with topics ranging from consumer technology trends to solutions for complex business issues. It is committed to helping its customers as well as the broader local community better understand technology and how it can be leveraged to improve business processes and everyday life, according to a company news release.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shark Bite Incident Forces Closure of Kanahā Beach Park Until Noon on Sunday 2Maui Obituaries: Week Ending May 16, 2021 3Volcano Watch: Tiny Changes at Mauna Loa’s Summit Hold Big Clues 4Democratic Party Selects Three Names for Senate District 7 Vacancy Finalists 5Man Cited for Illegal Catch of ‘Opihi in Marine Life Conservation District 6May 16, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 127 Cases (103 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 3 Moloka‘i, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 8 Out-of-State); 1 Death