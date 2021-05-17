Digital workspaces are transforming the way people work from the office, home or on the road. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Telcom

To educated local businesses on the growing trend of digital workspaces — cloud-based work platforms that are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops — Hawaiian Telecom and technology company CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University webinar May 26 from 11 am to noon.

The “Transforming to a Digital Workspace” webinar will be presented by Kenneth Hensarling of CBTS | Hawaiian Telcom and John Bush of OpStack, an information technology and computer science company. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive a secure link to the event. Click here to register now.

Digital workspaces enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road.

Webinar topics will include:

Defining the digital and modern workspace

How customers, partners and employees do business in today’s environment

How Workspace-as-a-Service encourages collaboration and productivity

Workspace security

Assessing your workspace needs

Hawaiian Telcom University is an ongoing educational series with topics ranging from consumer technology trends to solutions for complex business issues. It is committed to helping its customers as well as the broader local community better understand technology and how it can be leveraged to improve business processes and everyday life, according to a company news release.