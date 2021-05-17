Maui News

Maui Meadows Pavement Preservation Project to Prompt Single-Lane Traffic and Road Closure

May 17, 2021, 8:54 AM HST
Image courtesy of The Maui County Department of Public Works, Highways Division.

A pavement preservation project at the Maui Meadows subdivision continues from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 20.

The slurry seal treatment work will result in single-lane traffic on Hoala Dr. with traffic control. Malina Place will have a full road closure within the work zone during these times.

There will be no driveway access on Malina or the upbound lane of Hoala during work times.

Residents are asked to park outside the designated work zone and be attentive to all traffic control personnel and warning signs.

Vehicles on the roadway will be towed at owners’ expense on days of work by 6:30 a.m. on May 18 and May 20 (red and green).

The Maui County Department of Public Works noted that excessively wet weather conditions may impact the work schedule.

