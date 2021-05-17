Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:21 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:32 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will build through the day as a small, medium period, northwest swell arrives. Surf will remain up through midweek as a small, long-period, west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. A downward trend is expected Thursday through Friday. Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through midweek, then potentially lower slightly by the end of the week. Surf along south facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the south swell moves out.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.