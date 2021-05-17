Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:21 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:32 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will build through the day as a small, medium period, northwest swell arrives. Surf will remain up through midweek as a small, long-period, west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. A downward trend is expected Thursday through Friday. Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through midweek, then potentially lower slightly by the end of the week. Surf along south facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the south swell moves out. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




