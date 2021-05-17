Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will build through the day as a small, medium period, northwest swell arrives. Surf will remain up through midweek as a small, long-period, west-northwest swell arrives Wednesday. A downward trend is expected Thursday through Friday. Rough surf will continue along east facing shores through midweek, then potentially lower slightly by the end of the week. Surf along south facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the south swell moves out.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com