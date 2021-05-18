Maui Business

Hungry Coyote Restaurant in Lahaina Now Open

May 18, 2021, 11:37 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

PC: Hungry Coyote

Hungry Coyote, a Mexican comfort food restaurant in West Maui, announced their opening this week in Lahaina Square.

The menu is crafted by Chef Marcos Ruiz, offering authentic Mexican comfort food inspired and created with local flavors and ingredients.

“Our customers demand meals made with locally grown ingredients and locally sourced proteins, and we are proud to deliver… We believe that those who share their food, share their hearts and we look forward to serving our neighbors and friends,” owners Marcos and Angela Ruiz said.

Hungry Coyote is located at 840 Waineʻe Street, in the back corner between the Dollar Store and the Island Yoga.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on some Sundays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The hungrycoyote808.com web page highlights menu options. Customers can also call for take-out or find out about daily Chef’s specials at 808-793-0909.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1460 Acres Entitled for 1,900 New Housing Units in Central Maui Hub for Sale 2Volcano Watch: Tiny Changes at Mauna Loa’s Summit Hold Big Clues 3Largest BLNR Fine In Hawai‘i History Leveled Against Man In Prawn Poisoning Case 4Park Ranger Tips for Visiting Maui’s Haleakalā National Park 5Shark Bite Incident Forces Closure of Kanahā Beach Park Until Noon on Sunday 6Facial Imaging Technology for COVID-19 Detection Purposes Underway at 5 Hawaiʻi Airports