PC: Hungry Coyote

Hungry Coyote, a Mexican comfort food restaurant in West Maui, announced their opening this week in Lahaina Square.

The menu is crafted by Chef Marcos Ruiz, offering authentic Mexican comfort food inspired and created with local flavors and ingredients.

“Our customers demand meals made with locally grown ingredients and locally sourced proteins, and we are proud to deliver… We believe that those who share their food, share their hearts and we look forward to serving our neighbors and friends,” owners Marcos and Angela Ruiz said.

Hungry Coyote is located at 840 Waineʻe Street, in the back corner between the Dollar Store and the Island Yoga.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on some Sundays.

The hungrycoyote808.com web page highlights menu options. Customers can also call for take-out or find out about daily Chef’s specials at 808-793-0909.