Walmart, Kahului. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Walmart now is offering free curbside pickup at its Kahului store on Maui and its other nine stores in Hawaiʻi. The service operates seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Delivery service as soon as same day is now available for free for Walmart+ members.

“The addition of Walmart’s free curbside pickup at our Hawaiʻi stores brings added convenience and allows customers to shop when, where and how they want,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaiʻi Market Manager for Walmart.

Note: Curbside pickup does not include dairy items, fresh produce or frozen foods.

Customers pay the same prices as they would in a store. Walmart associates do the shopping and pick the best quality items, guaranteed. And, SNAP EBT customers can pay with their EBT card.

Free same-day pickup is available when customers order before 3 pm. When arriving at their preferred location, associates load their car in minutes and without contact.