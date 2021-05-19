Maui Business

Walmart Offering Free Curbside Pickup at all 10 Hawaiʻi Stores

May 19, 2021, 11:13 AM HST
* Updated May 19, 11:14 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Walmart, Kahului. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Walmart now is offering free curbside pickup at its Kahului store on Maui and its other nine stores in Hawaiʻi. The service operates seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Delivery service as soon as same day is now available for free for Walmart+ members.

“The addition of Walmart’s free curbside pickup at our Hawaiʻi stores brings added convenience and allows customers to shop when, where and how they want,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaiʻi Market Manager for Walmart.

Note: Curbside pickup does not include dairy items, fresh produce or frozen foods. 

Customers pay the same prices as they would in a store. Walmart associates do the shopping and pick the best quality items, guaranteed. And, SNAP EBT customers can pay with their EBT card. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Free same-day pickup is available when customers order before 3 pm. When arriving at their preferred location, associates load their car in minutes and without contact.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1460 Acres Entitled for 1,900 New Housing Units in Central Maui Hub for Sale 2Hawai‘i Island Man Arrested on Meth and Firearm Charges 3Park Ranger Tips for Visiting Maui’s Haleakalā National Park 4Sea Turtle Nesting Season is Underway in Hawai‘i 5Hungry Coyote Restaurant in Lahaina Now Open 6Volcano Watch: Tiny Changes at Mauna Loa’s Summit Hold Big Clues