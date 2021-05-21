Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 11:38 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 04:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:56 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:47 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:25 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No swell arrivals equate to very small surf along all shores the next couple of days.

The next small north northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Sunday and peak north and west facing shore surf into Monday morning with a gradual fall late Monday into Tuesday. A small northwest swell will fill in through mid week that will provide a minor boost in surf along many Kauai and Oahu north facing shorelines Thursday.

Small, long period southerly swells will keep surf from completely going flat along southern coasts. A couple of larger, long period southern pulses Tuesday and Thursday will pick south facing surf up to near seasonal heights.

Several days of sustained moderate to fresh trade winds over and upstream of the islands will maintain small period, wind wave choppy surf along most eastern exposures through Saturday morning. A weakening of trades going into late Saturday will result in a subtle lowering of recently elevated eastern shore surf early next week. An increase in eastern surf will likely occur as trades pick back up during the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.