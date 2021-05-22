Maui News

Family Swim Launches June 1 at Maui County Pools

May 22, 2021, 11:32 AM HST
* Updated May 19, 11:37 AM
Sakamoto Pool. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announces the beginning of Family Swim at all Maui County pools starting June 1, 2021.

With Family Swim, there will be designated areas within pool lanes for families of two to five household members. An adult must to be present in the family pool area at all times. Lap swimming will continue in separate lanes.

To participate in the Family Swim, reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.  For reservations for Family Swim or lap swimming, call 808-270-6116.

All COVID-19 health and safety protocols will continue to be enforced.

For more information on Family Swim modifications, contact Duke A. Sevilla, Pool Manager at [email protected] or 808-270-6135. 

