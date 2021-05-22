Maui News

Nightly Closures for Pi‘ilani / Kūlanihākoʻi Signal Installation Begin May 24

May 22, 2021, 10:17 AM HST
* Updated May 22, 7:29 AM
1 Comment
PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will be closed in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue on Monday night, May 24, 2021, through Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for the installation of a temporary traffic signal at Kūlanihākoʻi Street.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reports that a full closure will be needed to safely install span wires and signal heads across the highway.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to North Kīhei Road at Kaonoulu Street (for southbound traffic) and at Piʻikea Avenue (for northbound traffic).

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to follow traffic control signs in the area. Roadwork is weather permitting.

