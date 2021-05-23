Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 23, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Jedidiah “Jed” Samita

Sept. 10, 1994 – May 6, 2021

Jedidiah “Jed” Samita, 26

Our loving son, brother and friend had passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi on Sept. 10, 1994 to Solo Fefiloi Oe Apitanga Samita and Norma Masako Bentosino.

Jedidiah will continue to live in the hearts of his father, Solo Samita; daughter, Aviana Davis; brothers, Veukiso Samita, Moeaki Samita, Paula Samita, Sione Samita; sisters, Angela Bentosino, Nikita “Ulu” (Lauren) Tau-a, Tule Samita; extended family members and friends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He is predeceased by his mother, Norma Bentosino.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a private burial to follow.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and apply social distancing at all times.

Aug. 26, 1923 – May 2, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chiyoko Sato, 97, of Hilo, passed away on May 2 in a private care home. Born in Hilo, she moved to Honolulu and was employed at Kudichi Insurance, Kodak and Andrade’s Dress Shop. She later moved back to Hilo and was a member of Hilo Hooganji Temple and volunteered for the County.

Private Services Held.

She is survived by her son, Wendell (Gayle) Sato; grandchildren Jensen (Blake Ann) Sato, Taryn (Shawn) Sato and Keisha Sato; two great-grandchildren Ariana and Rylee; brother-in-law Hisashi Ikeda; and sister-in-law Tsuruyo Fukushima.

Mansfield Ioane Dudoit

Dec. 12, 1959 – May 16, 2021

Mansfield Ioane Dudoit born Dec. 12, 1959 on Molokaʻi and passed away May 16, 2021 at Maui Memorial Hospital. He is the son of the late Thomas Kiohinu Dudoit and Lucy Nahoopii Paahao Dudoit. He is survived by his wife Nanette Silva, sons Casey Ioane Dudoit, Jonathan Silva, and 11 siblings Lucy Luella Dudoit, Alice Ford Dudoit, Thomas Kamaki Dudoit, Eldred Roland Dudoit, Florence Dudoit, Mercury Dudoit, Morgan Dudoit, Mary Dudoit, Dodge Dudoit, Dynette Dudoit, Dana Dudoit and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place on June 19 2021, 5 p.m. at his home on Maui for all family and friends (email [email protected] for details). His funeral will be held at a later time on his home island, Molokaʻi.

Prilihne Silbanus

June 28, 1965 – May 14, 2021

Survived by Children: William Sarapio and Penohra Elpet, Charles Sarapio and Rayleen Hadley, Mayleen Sarapio and Marcelino Welter, and Juleen Rodrigues and Roland Rodrigues

Grandchildren: Leleen Sarapio, Nirvana Rodrigues, Sinmae Sarapio, MT Welter, and Raysha Mae Hadley

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times. Temperture check will be done on entry. Seating will be limited to the Families RSVP seating listing only, all others visitors will have to walk through the chapel and exit the rear. Thank you for your cooperation.

Anita Marie Akina (Trevino)



July 21, 1950 – May 18, 2021

Anita Marie Akina, 70, of Kīhei Maui, had passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born in Texas on June 21, 1950 to the late Jimmy Trevino and Mary Ann Conteras.

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her loving husband, Gary Akina; her daughter, Suzanne Pickett; step-son, Kapono H. (Leva) Akina; step-daughter, Kona C. Akina and her only grandchild, Ian Pickett.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Services are private along with burial at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

We the family of Anita Marie Akina, kindly request for those in attendance, to wear your masks and apply social distancing at all times due to the on going pandemic of COVID-19.

Oct. 10, 1950 – April 27, 2021

Janet S.U. Nani Wong Brockmann passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Honokōhau Valley.

Janet was born in Lahaina on Nov. 10, 1950 to the late George and Mae Wong. She was raised in Lahaina and lived on Front St. where the current Sea Breeze building sits. The family later moved to Oʻahu where she was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. She later returned to Maui in the early 70’s where she along with her husband Dan raised their two daughters. Janet was a well-respected person in her community as she stood by what she believed in and advocated for many issues that she felt passionate about.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Dan Brockman (1999) her sister Jean Gallarde of Honolulu, her brother Wayne Wong of Maui, and her oldest daughter Chanel Wong Bisbee of Maui. She leaves behind her older sisters Geraldine Gandall of Honolulu and Judy Lara of Maui, younger half-sisters Carla Platz of Makawao and Cynthia McKeague of Japan, she was survived by her daughter Malia Wong (Michael Furtado) of Honokōhau Maui, granddaughter Heakalani Furtado, and grandson Kaeo Furtado. She had a total of five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Janet will be remembered as a woman with a heart of gold and the fire of a dragon! She was a nurturing motherly like figure to many who crossed paths with her. We will miss her dearly. Services to be announced at a later date, details via FB soon. Mahalo to Hospice of Maui for your services and support during the difficult times we faced along with the milestones we covered. To all those who visited her and shared your love with her, I thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Robert Eric Aslund

Sept. 16, 1958 – May 03, 2021

Robert Eric Aslund, 62, of Hilo, passed away on May 3 at Pōhai Mālama Hawaiʻi Care Choices.

Born in Ruislip, England on an airforce base, and a high school graduate of W.T. Sampson high school in Guantanamo, Cuba, he was a long time member of Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse for the disabled, his goal in life was to make everyone he came in contact with smile and be happy. His positive feelings were spread around him like a glowing halo. Losing his short term memory from a brain injury when he was 22 years old. He couldn’t remember the final thing that happened from one day to the next. For 40 years, Robert led a hard and lonely life, but always had a smile and good word for friends and neighbors alike.

No Services Held.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Cudeback of Hilo; step-father, Ken Cudeback of Hilo; daughter, Jackie Ka’iulani Aslund of Virginia; brothers, Jon (Rhonda) Cudeback of S. California and Eric (Kathy) Cudeback of S. California; sisters, Cathy Pomaika’i Anderson of Kawaihae and Donna Mililani (Milan) Marich of Ohio; as well as numerous cousins. He is predeceased by father, Capt. Roland Aslund U.S.N; and brother, William “Randy” Aslund.

A big thank you to HMC-Legacy-Hospice and all that prayed and supported his family. Dr. Harmeling, we couldn’t have done it without you! Hilo Lagoon Center helped many times over the 10 years he lived there. Many Hilo friends from all walks of life, all shall miss you always.

Robert Alexander Lane III

July 04, 1975 – May 15, 2021

Robert Alexander Lane, III 45, of Kīhei, Maui passed away on May 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family in Ha’ikū, Maui. He was born on July 4, 1975 in Okinawa, Japan.

Robert is survived by his parents Robert and Yasuko Lane, Jr.; wife, Crystal Lei Lane; sister Nancy Lane and fur baby Scruffy Lane.

Robert was a Housekeeping Manager at Fairmont Kea Lani Maui.

The family would like to thank the incredible team at Islands Hospice, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center for the compassionate care they provided.

Samantha Kalauluolono Paulette Roxburgh (Maialoha), 74, of Hawi, passed away on May 19, at home. Born in Honolulu, she retired as a ward clerk from St. Francis Hospital.

Private Service Held.

She is survived by her husband Francis A. Roxburgh of Hāwī; sons, Glen S. (Tracie Cazimero) Roxburgh of Hāwī, HI and Krieg (Sarah Kessler Iwamuro) Roxburgh of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Summer M. (Joseph Salvador) Roxburgh of Hāwī, HI; sister, Charmaine Oyadomari of ʻAiea, HI; and ten grandchildren.

November 7, 1943 – May 13, 2021

John Maluae Kum Choy Ah Quin, 67, of Hau’ula and Mt. View, passed away on May 13 at Pohai Mālama-Hawaiʻi Care Choices. Born in Honolulu, he was a Mason worker.

Private Service held.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen Kalili Ah Quin of Mt. View; sons, John Ah Quin Jr., Jamison (Leo) Ah Quin, and Javan (Wailani) Ah Quin; daughters, Janella Ah Quin, Leona (Aisea) Pupou, and LeighReen (Sam) Kaupu III; sister Evan-Lou Meafou; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

May 28, 1921 – April 19, 2021

Rosamond R. Prince, 99, of Haʻikū, Maui, passed away on April 19, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on May 28, 1921, in Texas.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Rosamond moved to Hawaiʻi after WWII, to join her husband were they raised their children. She and her husband, Ken Prince, did artwork for St. George church on Oʻahu.

The family sends their mahalo to Hospice Maui for their assistance.

Wilford Joseph Robello Sr.

Dec. 16, 1935 – May 13, 2021

The Family of Wilfred Joseph Robello Sr.

Survived by:

Wife, Helen K. Robello

Son, Wilfred (Bobbie Arao) Robello Jr.

Daughter, Wendy Robello

Predeceased Parents, Joseph & Mary Robello

Brother, Howard (Josephine) Robello

Grandson, Christopher Robello

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Joey Masaoy Cabading

March 23, 1976 – April 20, 2021

Joey Cabading, 45, of Lahaina, Hawaiʻi passed away on April 20, 2021. He was born March 23, 1976 and raised in Dagupan City, Philippines and moved to Lahaina, Maui, March 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Relly and their two children, Lindsay and Gian; his parents Carlito (Bhilly) and Merlin Cabading Sr.; his siblings Carlito Cabading Jr., Joan Bongbonga, Jeffrey Cabading and Jason Cabading and their respective spouses; his grandmothers Adelina Cabading and Soledad Gamboa; eight nieces and nephews and many uncles, aunties and cousins.

Public (drive-through only) viewing will be at Ballard’s Mortuary, Saturday, May 22, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by his burial at Maui Memorial Park (Maui View Garden) at 2 p.m.

Noli Rogelio Concepcion Alvarado

Sept. 5, 1942 – May 14, 2021

Noli Rogelio Concepcion Alvarado, 78 of Kīhei, Maui passed away on May 14, 2021 at home. He was born in the Philippines.

Noli is pre-deceased by his parents, Christino and Rosa Alvarado, and brother, Ismael Alvarado.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Erlinda B. Alvarado; daughters, Michelle Burton and Marlyn (Robert) Ka’opuiki; brother Albert Alvarado; sisters, Lilia Somera and Ruth Hook; grandsons, Brandon (Jovina) Ka’opuiki, Brian Ka’opuiki, Robert Ka’opuiki, Jr., Bryson Ka’opuiki, Bailey Ka’opuiki, Esmond (Jody) Ka’opuiki and Danny Bio; and seven great-granddaughters.

Noli was a member of the Carpenters Local Union for 30 years.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on May 27, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Please note, due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.

Laurina Diego Bareng

Oct. 17, 1934 – May 01, 2021

Laurina Bareng, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, was peacefully called to her heavenly home on May 1, 2021 at the age of 86, from the caring staff of Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Laurina Bareng, a mother and a trusted caregiver, was born in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Oct. 17, 1934 to Aurelio Diego and Severina Patoc. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Quirino Bareng. She is survived by her eight children, 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren (listed below).

As a caring mother she emphasized the importance of unity, kindness, helpfulness and loving one another.

As a caregiver to most of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was considered loving, sweet, kind, thoughtful and a great teacher.

With all the challenges and difficulties she encountered during her lifetime, she developed a strong reliance on God, that guided her to live as a woman of great faith.

She lived a life with a strong conviction that With God, all things are possible. Setting an outstanding examples for many years to come.

Funeral Service: May 22, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. (FB live on Laurina Bareng’s FB account)

Walk by viewing: 7-9 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku

Survived by

Children (eight): Teresita Garcia (Gil), Quirino Bareng Jr (Nelda), Thelma Pinera (Efren Sr), Kenedy Bareng (Ruby), Randy Bareng (Mylene), Virginia Pacris (Valeriano), Raul Bareng (Genalyn), Laqui Caesar Bareng (Sioniefer)

Grandchildren (23): Nelmar Pinera (Virginia), Efren Pinera Jr (Kim), Emmarene Pacil (Ulysses), Kathleen Bareng, Jay Bareng (Adela), Marvin Bareng, Ivan Gil Garcia (Katrina), Rina Laurene Bernardo (Oliegver), Johara Mae Cordelan (Jeffrey), April Anne Bareng, Jinnethon Val Pacris, Pamela Jean Visaya, Ma. Kathrina Vallerie Pacris, Ma. Kristina Vallerie Pacris, Hannah Mae Vhanette Pacris, Patrisha Joize Visaya, Prince Joshua Pacris, Louis Shaneley Bareng, Keith Raphael Bareng, Czarina Bareng, Shannel Bareng, Carl Benedict Bareng, Zoe Yvette Bareng

Great Grandchildren (10): Elijah James Pinera, Olive Andromeda, Cyrus Justin Bareng, Noah Pinera, Emaly Joy Pacil, Apple Kaye Bareng, Alessandra Bareng, Neoli Ivana Garcia, Izac Bernardo, Aliyah Bernardo

Antonio Belediano Jerez

May 10, 1947 – April 30, 2021

Antonio Belediano Jerez, 73, of Kahului, Maui, passed away at his home on April 30, 2021, with family at his side, under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on May 10, 1947, in Talisay Negros Occidental, Philippines.

Private services will be held at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary; public visitation will follow from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū. Due to COVID-19, social distancing practices and mask wearing will be enforced.

Antonio was a Hotel Steward at Grand Wailea Hotel. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leonora Jerez; son, Norman (Dianne) Jerez, daughter, Maria Caridad (Peter) Pak; sisters, Remedios Melendres, Carmen Galing, Inocencia Navalesca; brother, Juanito (Minda) Navalesca; two grandchildren, Dean Gabriel Jerez, Ethan Pak; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Diana Leialoha Rabang

March 23, 1948 – May 9, 2021

Diana Leialoha Rabang, 73, of Kapaʻau, passed away on May 9 at home. Born in Kapaʻau, she retired as a custodian and school bus driver for the Kohala school complex and was a member of the Kohala Hawaiian Civic Club, KCAA, and the Hāwī Catholic Church.

Private Service to be held.

She is survived by her wife, Luanna Rabang of Kapaʻau; son, Newton Rabang of Kapaʻau; hanai daughter, Cheryl Cabrera of Kapaʻau; brothers Esteban (Moira) Rabang Jr. of Kapaʻau and Samson (Marla) Rabang of Kapaʻau; sisters, Rachel Hiraoka of Kapaʻau, Marylin Kumukoa of Kapaʻau, Patricia (Lawrence) Pasco of Kapaʻau, and Jerby Ito of Kapaʻau; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.