Maui Surf Forecast for May 24, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small north northwest swell will peak today. This will provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores before it gradually fades Tuesday. The next small northwest swell is expected to increase north and west facing shore surf Wednesday night through Friday. While confidence is low, the arrival of a larger Memorial Day northwest swell could significantly pick up late May surf along many northern and western exposures.
A series of small, long period southwest to south swells, which are expected to arrive today and persist through Friday, will provide a minor boost to surf heights to near seasonal values.
Despite the weaker trade wind regime over the islands, a fetch of moderate trade winds just upstream of the islands will likely maintain small surf along east facing coasts through mid-week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com