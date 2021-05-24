Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:53 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:47 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small north northwest swell will peak today. This will provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores before it gradually fades Tuesday. The next small northwest swell is expected to increase north and west facing shore surf Wednesday night through Friday. While confidence is low, the arrival of a larger Memorial Day northwest swell could significantly pick up late May surf along many northern and western exposures. 


A series of small, long period southwest to south swells, which are expected to arrive today and persist through Friday, will provide a minor boost to surf heights to near seasonal values. 


Despite the weaker trade wind regime over the islands, a fetch of moderate trade winds just upstream of the islands will likely maintain small surf along east facing coasts through mid-week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 




