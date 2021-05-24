Phil Mickelson qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions that is held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

With Phil Mickelson’s victory yesterday at the PGA Championship, the 50-year-old golfing legend qualified for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions to be held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui.

Winning a PGA event is the only way to qualify for the Tournament of Champioins. Other golfers who recently qualified for the tournament are: K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Stewart Cink. They join 16 other PGA Tour winners this calendar year.

On Sunday, Mickelson earned his sixth major championship title and 45th PGA TOUR victory with a two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship.

With the win, Mickelson became the oldest major winner in TOUR history and first player to win a major after age 50. The California native became the fourth player to win TOUR events in four different decades and moved to a tie for 8th on the all-time TOUR wins list.

Mickelson has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two times, although both victories were prior to the tournament moving to Maui in 1999.