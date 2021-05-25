The application deadline for employment with the County of Maui PALS Keiki Kare Program has been extended to Wednesday, May 26, at 4:30 pm.

The Keiki Kare Program is continuing to look for motivated and creative individuals to help care for keiki of Maui County. The program needs people who love working with children and who can help to provide a fun and safe place for them to learn and grow.

For more information on this employment opportunity, please visit our PALS website to find a link to apply for various positions available for our PALS Keiki Kare Summer 2021 Program session. We are currently accepting applications for those who are interested in this seasonal job opportunity.

For questions, please contact the PALS office at 808-270-7404.