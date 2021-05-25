Maui News

Online Public Hearing for Proposed Firing Range Rules at Ukumehame on June 9

May 25, 2021, 9:57 AM HST
* Updated May 25, 9:58 AM
A public online hearing will be held June 9 regarding proposed rule changes for the Maui Firing Range at Ukumehame. Facebook photo.

Proposed amendments of the Maui County Code for the use and operation of the Maui Firing Range at Ukumehame will be discussed during an online public hearing on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 pm.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the department may take action on the proposed rule amendments or defer and announce a date when the department action will occur.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting the hearing. To watch it or provide video input, use meeting link: https://maui.bluejeans.com/650355482. To listen to the hearing or provide oral input via phone, dial 1-408-915-6290 or 1-888-748-9073 (toll free) and enter meeting code 650 355 482.

The proposed rules provide a new section that allows for lease agreements at the firing range. Other amendments are updates and housekeeping provisions. To see the proposed rules, go to https://www.mauicounty.gov/1480/Department-Rules.

Any interested person may submit data, views, arguments or other testimony on the proposed rules, orally or in writing, at the online public hearing. Also, written testimony may be submitted by mail to: Department of Parks and Recreation, Permits Office, 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St., Unit 2C, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793. Written testimony must be received by the department before the close of the scheduled public hearing on June 9, 2021.

For more information, call 808-270-7389.

