US flag. Image by Wendy Osher

Governor David Ige has ordered that all United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff immediately, until sunset on Sunday, May 30, 2021, as a mark of respect for the victims­­­­­­­­­­­ of ­the mass shooting in San Jose, California.

“I join our nation in mourning the victims lost in this senseless tragedy. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families, the Valley Transportation Authority community and the city of San Jose,” Gov. Ige said.

The incident was reported at a rail yard on Wednesday. Multiple media reports indicate the gunman was an employee and a motive was not immediately known.

The flag order was taken at the direction of the President of the United States.

Under the order, the flags will fly at half staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

