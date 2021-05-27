The 2020 ʻImi Pono Challenge winners will present their entrepreneurial ideas during a June 1 presentation on Zoom. Photos courtesy of The Maui Chamber of Commerce

To learn about entrepreneurial ideas from Maui’s youth to improve the island’s future, the Maui Chamber of Commerce is presenting the 2020 winners of the County Council’s ʻImi Pono Challenge via Zoom on June 1 from 5:30 to 7 pm.

These outstanding intermediate and high schools students responded to the ʻImi Pono Challenge to create new ideas for Maui’s future and came up with business models that they felt would help achieve those goals. The winners were announced in January.

“The judges were blown away,” said a news release from the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Winners in the high school category who are featured:

First place: Noelle Lo, Maui High School, 11th grade for her project titled “A Local Lens.” Her plan is to create a local show created by students to showcase and provide advertising for Maui small businesses.

Second place: Jacob Janikowski, Lanaʻi High & Elementary School, 10th grade for his project titled “Home Learning Desks”

Third place: Michael de Haas, Kīhei Charter School, 12th grade for his project titled “ʻImi Pono Feeds Maui”

Winners in the intermediate school category who are featured:

First place: Wyatt van der Lee, ʻĪao Intermediate School, 6th grade for his project titled “Maui (Vertical) Greenhouses.”

Second place: Xavier Katsuda, ʻĪao Intermediate School, 6th grade for his project titled “Sprinkley Sprinklers”

“We encourage all businesses, educators, parents, students and government and community leaders to listen, learn from and ask questions of these incredible young entrepreneurs,” the news release said. “Please spread the word as this will be a very fun night. It is great to see students at the intermediate and high school level delving into business planning.”

At the online event, there also will be an announcements about other programs that will be made available to assist not only the winners, but other participants of the 2020 Imi Pono Challenge; and about efforts for the 2021 Imi Pono Challenge.

Please register for this free virtual event by visiting Maui Chamber.com or clicking here.