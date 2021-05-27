PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host graduation ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, with two separate in-person events that are by invitation-only.

The decision to hold two separate ceremonies was created in order to safely accommodate all graduates.

The first ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. for University Center & UH Mānoa Outreach, Nurses, Dental Hygienists, Engineering, Tech and four-year Maui College Program graduates. This includes Applied Business and Information Technology, Electronic and Engineering Technology, and Sustainable Science & Management.

The second is at 5 p.m. for all other graduates. This includes: Accounting, Administration of Justice, Automotive Technology, Business Administration, Business Technology, Construction Technology, Creative Media, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Fashion Technology, Hawaiian Studies, Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services, Liberal Arts, Natural Science, and Cultural & Natural Resource Management.

In addition to the face-to-face ceremonies, both will be broadcast and live-streamed at the following links:

MCTV Live

Youtube Live Stream

Facebook Live Stream (Auto-captioning available)

There will also be a broadcast on MCTV Digital Cable Channel 354

Updated information on the spring 2021 commencement is available on the commencement website.

Graduating students are asked to report to check-in WITH their registered guests one hour prior to their assigned commencement time. Participants MUST attend the ceremony they are assigned to, no exceptions will be made.