Water Conservation Urged.

West Maui residents and businesses are being asked to voluntarily conserve water while the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility undergoes upgrades from May 31 to Aug. 6, 2021.

The upgrades include installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system and supervisory control and data acquisition system upgrades.

Reduced water consumption will allow water supplies to be extended as much as possible. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and irrigating lawns.