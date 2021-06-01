Maui Business

AARP Hawaiʻi Offering Free Webinars To Fight Fraud, on Fridays in June

June 1, 2021, 12:36 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

AARP Hawaiʻi is offering free webinars every Friday in June to provide tips on how to protect yourself and your family from scams.

For tips on how to protect yourself and your family from scams, AARP Hawaiʻi is offering free “Fraud Watch Friday” webinars in June.

Do you or a loved one know what to do if a pop-up window that won’t go away appears on your computer telling you to update your Internet security?

Do you know how to reduce the number of robocalls and text messages sent to your phone?

Learn why scam artists target veterans and why you should protect your Medicare insurance information.

The free webinars, presented by AARP Hawaiʻi volunteer speakers, are held every Friday in June at 2 pm. To register for a Zoom link go to aarp.cvent.com/HIfraud, AARP.org/nearyou or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all the virtual activities AARP Hawaiʻi offers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Fraud Watch Friday webinar schedule is below. All webinars start at 2 pm.

  • June 4: Protect Yourself from Technology Scams
  • June 11: Robocalls and Identity Theft
  • June 18: Avoiding Veterans Scams
  • June 25: Medicare and COVID-19 Scams
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Preliminary Data: 5,863 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui 2Deadly Memorial Weekend Crash Claims Life of Maui Teen 3May 30, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 122 Cases (123 Confirmed, -1 Probable) 4Memorial Fund Set up for Family of Maui Teen, Kahiau Hill 5May 31, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 30 Cases 6Hawai‘i Rental Car Shortage Prompts Tourism Industry Advice to Travelers