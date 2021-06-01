AARP Hawaiʻi is offering free webinars every Friday in June to provide tips on how to protect yourself and your family from scams.

Do you or a loved one know what to do if a pop-up window that won’t go away appears on your computer telling you to update your Internet security?

Do you know how to reduce the number of robocalls and text messages sent to your phone?

Learn why scam artists target veterans and why you should protect your Medicare insurance information.

The free webinars, presented by AARP Hawaiʻi volunteer speakers, are held every Friday in June at 2 pm. To register for a Zoom link go to aarp.cvent.com/HIfraud, AARP.org/nearyou or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events to see all the virtual activities AARP Hawaiʻi offers.

The Fraud Watch Friday webinar schedule is below. All webinars start at 2 pm.

June 4: Protect Yourself from Technology Scams

June 11: Robocalls and Identity Theft

June 18: Avoiding Veterans Scams

June 25: Medicare and COVID-19 Scams