Maui Family Support Services was awarded $192,000 in grants from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Logo Courtesy: Maui Family Support Services

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, as part of their ‘Ohana and Community Based Program, has awarded Maui Family Support Services a $150,000 grant for Maui island and a $41,199 grant for Molokaʻi.

“Both grants will support the Ho‘owaiwai Kaiāulu Project of the agency that provides a continuum of programs to strengthen the physical and mental well-being of Native Hawaiian ‘ohana and keiki, to increase their social and emotional competence, and improve ‘ohana strengths and resilience,” said Edel Baguio-Larena, CEO of Maui Family Support Services.

The grants will be used for services that include outreach and resource information for families, home visiting services for families with young children, men’s groups that promote fatherhood involvement, and infant and toddler childcare services in Hāna, according to the agencyʻs news release.

Maui Family Support Services is a private, non-profit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County.

Its mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize its collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lanaʻi, and Molokaʻi.

For more information, go to www.mfss.org.