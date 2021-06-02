Pharmacare Hawaiʻi is opening an ambulatory infusion suite in Kahului in June. Artist’s rendition of new facility.

Pharmacare Hawaii, a locally owned third-generation pharmacy that dates back to 1927 in Hawaiʻi, is branching out its infusion services by opening an ambulatory infusion suite at 355 Hukilike Street, Suite 126, in Kahului. The facility is scheduled to open in mid June, with nurses already providing home infusion therapy.

The facility’s staff can treat patients with infusion therapies for chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, Crohn’s disease, hemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C virus infection, multiple sclerosis, dehydration and malnutrition.

An Ambulatory Infusion Suite is an alternative care site to a hospital outpatient infusion center or physician office, where patients can receive infusion therapy of specialty drugs in a safe, monitored environment. Care is managed and performed by skilled nurses and clinical pharmacists pursuant to physician orders.

Pharmacists must perform comprehensive patient assessments, including patient history; current prescription and over-the-counter medications; physical, emotional and mental status; lab results; and support networks. They must also educate patients on treatment plan expectations and patient-specific goals.

“We are looking forward to opening our new infusion suite for the Maui community,” said Byron Yoshino, President & CEO of Pharmacare Hawai’i. “Sandy Quipotla, our clinical nurse manager, will run our Maui infusion suite and home infusion services. Sandy grew up on Maui and we are confident that she will help extend the expert-level care Pharmacare provides.”

Pharmacare began as a small independent home infusion pharmacy in 1983, but its roots go back three generations to 1927 when the current President’s grandfather opened Yoshino Drug Store on King & Kaheka. The Yoshino family has grown their pharmacy business to a 200-employee company that provides everything from cold medicine and immunizations to treating chronically ill patients with specialty medication or infusion treatment.

Pharmacare will remain focused on its booming specialty medication, infusion therapy and other niche health care services. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Pharmacare was voted one of Hawai’i’s Best drugstore/pharmacies by Star-Advertiser readers.