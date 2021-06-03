Maui News

$1.3 Million Hāna Boat Ramp and Wharf Improvement Project to Start in June

June 3, 2021, 9:08 AM HST
Hāna, Maui. File photo by Bobbi Kalama.

Improvements to the Hāna Boat Ramp and wharf will result in construction and closures that may impact boaters beginning the last week of June.

The boat ramp will be closed for approximately eight days starting around July 12 (date is subject to change) while new precast panels will be installed at the top of the boat ramp.

The project also involves installation of a new loading dock section that connects the existing aluminum framed loading dock to the existing concrete loading dock. There will also be placement of new armor stones beneath the existing wharf structure to help protect the boat ramp from constant wave action.  

Previously planned demolition of a portion of the existing wharf structure will no longer be part of this project. 

The overall project is slated to be completed in late September 2021. The contractor is American Marine Corporation and the overall cost is $1,390,514. 

A Zoom meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 to discuss the closure, improvements and to answer questions about the project.  

Join Zoom Meeting:

