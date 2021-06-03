Maui Now graphic.

The Department of Water Supply will replace a standpipe in Haʻikū near the Paʻuwela Cannery late tonight and early Friday morning.

A lane of Kokomo Road will be closed from Ala Olu Place to Haiku Road from 9 p.m. June 3 to 5 a.m. June 4, 2021. Following site preparation and excavation, water service will be out for five hours from midnight to 5 a.m. June 4 to make necessary repairs.

Residents in the vicinity of the following roadways can expect low or no water pressure: Haʻikū Road, Pokoa Place, Laupapa Place, Kaiku Nani Place, Umi Place, Kalanikahua Road, Apuwai Place, Paʻuwela Road, Pilialoha Street, West and East Lelehuna Place, Kahiapo Road, Puʻukoa Place, Kahope Place, Kahope Street, Lōkahi Place and Waikina Loop.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water. They should flush their waterlines by running the faucet for a little while before using the water.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.