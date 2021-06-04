The Hawaiʻi State Board of Land and Natural Resources is seeking nominations to fill open seat on Maui County and Oʻahu. Photos courtesy of Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige is still seeking nominations to fill open seats representing Maui County and Oʻahu on the State Board of Land and Natural Resources.

Applicants should have balanced and inclusive perspectives and be committed to the conservation, protection and sustainable use of Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources that are the public trust responsibilities of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) manages, administers and exercises control over public lands, the water resources, ocean waters, navigable streams, coastal areas (excluding commercial harbor areas) and minerals, as well as all other interests therein and exercises such powers as authorized by law.

The BLNR also manages and administers the state parks, historical sites, forests, forest reserves, aquatic life, aquatic life sanctuaries, public fishing areas, boating, ocean recreation, coastal programs, wildlife, wildlife sanctuaries, game management areas, public hunting areas, natural area reserves and other functions assigned by law.

Board member requirements:

Nominees for the Maui seat must come from Maui, Molokaʻi or Lanaʻi. Nominees for the Oʻahu seat must come from Oʻahu.

Each member must disclose and file with the board a list of all transactions with the Department of Land and Natural Resources in which the member has a direct interest.

Each member must disclose all transactions with the department involving any corporation, association, partnership or joint venture in which the member is an officer, partner or employee.

Any member having any interest, direct or indirect, in any matter before the board shall disqualify oneself from voting on or participating in the discussion of the matter.

Not more than three members on the board can be from the same political party.

Members of the board serve without pay, but shall be entitled to reimbursement for necessary expenses while attending meetings and while in the discharge of their duties.

Members are required to attend BLNR meetings on O‘ahu twice a month and more often as needed.

Applicants should apply online at http://boards.hawaii.gov/. For more information, call 808-586-0034.