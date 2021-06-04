Tyler Yurik, an Installation Manager at Advanced Protection Network, is upgrading the fire alarm system as part of a $243,000 safety enhancement project at the J. Walter Cameron Center on Maui. Photo Courtesy: J. Walter Cameron Center

A $243,000 safety improvement project is underway at the J. Walter Cameron Center, established in 1973 as a place of hope and the home to 20 non-profit agencies serving low-income individuals and families on Maui.

The project will involve comprehensive Fire Safety System Upgrades and Improvements. It is funded by a federal Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant of $198,000 from the County of Maui and $45,000 from the Cameron Center.

The existing system will be brought up to current codes by installing additional pull stations and fire extinguishers; replacing outdated fog lights with strobe lights; replacing old alarm bells with modern electronic alarms; and upgrading all electrical wiring to accommodate higher amps. These upgrades also will replace main panel and sub-panels for the fire alarm system. Advanced Protection Network is performing the work.

“This work is one more example of the often-overlooked critical relationship between Capital Improvement Projects and the general health and welfare of the community,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the center. “If we did not upgrade our fire alarm system, we could have been told by the authorities that we had to close until the repairs were initiated. This would have left an unacceptable huge gap in services to our most vulnerable citizens.”

For more information about the Cameron Center and resident agencies providing services at the center go to www.jwaltercameroncenter.org.