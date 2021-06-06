Maui News
Massachusetts Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine
June 6, 2021, 8:08 AM HST
Maui police arrested a Massachusetts man on Friday, June 4, for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.
Police say that upon arrival from Los Angeles, California, 51-year-old Charles Lonchiadis did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
Lonchiadis was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident, and volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oʻahu.
