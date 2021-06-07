Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui Economic Opportunity staff members will be available to assist COVID-19 affected individuals and families with mortgage, rental and utility assistance applications at various times and locations in June and July.

The meeting schedule by region follows:

Kīhei Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon:

June 8, Tuesday

June 22, Tuesday

July 12, Monday

July 19, Monday

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center complex in Pukalani from 8 a.m. to noon:

June 10, Thursday

June 24, Thursday

July 6, Tuesday

July 14, Wednesday

Lahaina Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon:

June 16, Wednesday

June 30, Wednesday

July 14, Wednesday

July 28, Wednesday

Applicants should bring the following documents:

Identification (drivers license, state ID, passport, Social Security cards and birth certificates for all household members 5 years and younger).

Income verification (pay stubs, unemployment benefit statement, income tax returns).

Proof of loss of income due to COVID-19 from at least one household member (letter from employer or unemployment insurance statement).

Asset verification (bank statements).

Signed Lease.

Eviction verification or past due notice, if any.

Utility bill (if requesting utility assistance).

Copies can be made on site, and pictures also can be taken.

For more information about assistance programs, go to the MEO website, meoinc.org, or call 249-2970.