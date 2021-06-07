Maui News
Assistance Available to COVID-19 Affected Individuals for Mortgage, Rental, Utility Help
Maui Economic Opportunity staff members will be available to assist COVID-19 affected individuals and families with mortgage, rental and utility assistance applications at various times and locations in June and July.
The meeting schedule by region follows:
Kīhei Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon:
- June 8, Tuesday
- June 22, Tuesday
- July 12, Monday
- July 19, Monday
Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center complex in Pukalani from 8 a.m. to noon:
- June 10, Thursday
- June 24, Thursday
- July 6, Tuesday
- July 14, Wednesday
Lahaina Civic Center from 10 a.m. to noon:
- June 16, Wednesday
- June 30, Wednesday
- July 14, Wednesday
- July 28, Wednesday
Applicants should bring the following documents:
- Identification (drivers license, state ID, passport, Social Security cards and birth certificates for all household members 5 years and younger).
- Income verification (pay stubs, unemployment benefit statement, income tax returns).
- Proof of loss of income due to COVID-19 from at least one household member (letter from employer or unemployment insurance statement).
- Asset verification (bank statements).
- Signed Lease.
- Eviction verification or past due notice, if any.
- Utility bill (if requesting utility assistance).
Copies can be made on site, and pictures also can be taken.
For more information about assistance programs, go to the MEO website, meoinc.org, or call 249-2970.
