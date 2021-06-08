The MOC Marine Institute Honu Hero Beach Cleanup Program kicks off June 8. Photo Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

In honor of World Ocean Day, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute announced a beach cleanup program that allows residents and visitors to Maui to take a hands-on approach to help protect marine environments and collect data.

“Plastic pollution is one of the most significant threats impacting our ocean today,” according to a Maui Ocean Center announcement.

To participate in the Honu Hero Beach Cleanup Program, pick up a beach cleanup kit from the Maui Ocean Center, choose a beach to clean and return the kit and datasheet once complete. Participants can post a picture on Instagram of their cleanup using #HonuHero to receive a free Honu Hero sticker.

The beach cleanup kit includes a bucket for debris, datasheet, clipboard, pencils and gloves. Kits are available for pickup and drop-off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day of the week at MOC Marine Institute’s table near the front exit of Maui Ocean Center.

To pick up the cleanup kit beyond scheduled times, make arrangements at [email protected]

Data on Plastic Pollution

The following data comes from the MOC Marine Institute: