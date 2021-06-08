Maui Ocean Center to Provide Beach Cleanup Materials Starting June 8
In honor of World Ocean Day, the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute announced a beach cleanup program that allows residents and visitors to Maui to take a hands-on approach to help protect marine environments and collect data.
“Plastic pollution is one of the most significant threats impacting our ocean today,” according to a Maui Ocean Center announcement.
To participate in the Honu Hero Beach Cleanup Program, pick up a beach cleanup kit from the Maui Ocean Center, choose a beach to clean and return the kit and datasheet once complete. Participants can post a picture on Instagram of their cleanup using #HonuHero to receive a free Honu Hero sticker.
The beach cleanup kit includes a bucket for debris, datasheet, clipboard, pencils and gloves. Kits are available for pickup and drop-off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day of the week at MOC Marine Institute’s table near the front exit of Maui Ocean Center.
To pick up the cleanup kit beyond scheduled times, make arrangements at [email protected]
Data on Plastic Pollution
The following data comes from the MOC Marine Institute:
- 10 million tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean annually
- 1 million marine animals are killed by plastic pollution every year.
- Half of all plastic produced is for single-use purposes
- Less than 9% of all plastic gets recycled
- Humans eat an estimated 40 pounds of plastic in a lifetime