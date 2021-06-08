Maui County announced new Maui Bus rates for eligible riders and the resumption of routes that were shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo courtesy: The County of Maui / Ryan Piros

Beginning Thursday, July 1, some Maui Bus routes that were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic will resume and there will be a new $25 fixed-route, reduced monthly pass for eligible riders.

The new $25 “Reduced Monthly Pass” will be available for seniors (55 and older), paratransit eligible and persons with certified disability fixed route cards, Medicare cardholders and students 24 years old and younger with a valid ID. The change combines fixed route senior, student and persons with disability monthly passes into the single pass.

Note: Certified disabilities fixed route applicants are required to register with Maui Economic Opportunity to qualify for this rate. Contact MEO at 808-249-2900 for an application and information.

Other fares for fixed routes and commuter services will remain unchanged. All monthly and daily passes will no longer be available for ADA Paratransit Service. The $2 one-way fare option will remain.

A 12-Ride (one-way trip) ticket book will be available for purchase for $20. The ticket book is valid from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Children 5 years and under travel free and must be accompanied by a paying passenger for fixed routes only.

The Maui Bus fare changes are part of the recommendations provided by the Maui Bus Rates & Fee Study. The study also considered recommendations from the Maui Short Range Transit Plan and Performance and Fiscal Audits of the Department of Transportation. The final Maui Bus Rates & Fee Study is available at www.gettingonboardmauibus.com.

Also beginning July 1:

The Maui Bus Fixed Route Service will resume for Kihei Villager Route #15 and the Ka‘anapali Islander Route #25.

Maui Bus Commuter Service will resume for the Makawao-Kapalua Commuter, Kihei-Kapalua Commuter, Haiku-Wailea Commuter and the Wailuku-Kapalua #3 and #4. Note: All reinstated routes will go back to Pre-COVID routing and time schedules.

The department also will be launching a safety survey campaign and personnel will be available to answer questions at the following location:

Queen Ka`ahumanu Center Transit Hub, 9 am to noon, Wednesday, June 9

Wharf Cinema Center Transit Hub, 9 am to noon, Thursday, June 10

The department also welcomes any safety related inquires or concerns to be submitted to [email protected] As a reminder, federal mandates require masks to be worn at all times while using public transportation. This includes waiting at bus stops, and boarding and riding the Maui Buses. Face masks must cover both nose and mouth. For more information, contact the Maui County Department of Transportation at 808- 270-7511 or send an email to [email protected] or follow on Instagram at @themauibus.