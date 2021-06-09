Maui News

Nevada Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine

June 9, 2021, 6:07 AM HST
12 Comments
A Nevada man was arrested on Maui on Monday, June 7, 2021 for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say that upon arrival to Maui from Los Angeles on June 5, 18-year-old Micah Samarripa did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and was ordered to quarantine at an approved site.

Samarripa checked into the approved quarantine lodging site but was not in his room when security conducted checks on June 7, 2021. When he returned to the site, police were called, and Samarripa was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.

Samarripa volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Nevada.

