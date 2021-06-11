Maui News

DPW Development Services Admin Office Moving to Maui County Service Center

June 11, 2021, 9:10 AM HST
The County of Maui Department of Public Works Development Services Administration division will be relocating from its current office at 250 South High Street in Wailuku to the new Maui County Service Center at 110 Alaʻihi St., Suite 214, in Kahului. The DSA Wailuku Office services include building permits, civil construction and subdivision permits.

The last day of service for the DSA Wailuku office will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021. All permitting and inspection services, including the drop off and pick up of documents, will be unavailable while office personnel move to the new office location.

The DSA office will reopen in Kahului on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over-the-counter service including acceptance of permit applications and payments will resume. Office hours for the DSA Division will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

Office phone numbers will remain the same:

  • Building Permits Section: 808-270-7250
  • Building Plans Review: 808-270-7236
  • Civil Construction Section: 808-270-7242
  • Subdivision Section: 808-270-7252
  • DSA Administration: 808-270-7379

