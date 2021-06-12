School Supplies Drive for Maui Kids in Need, through July 16. PC: Courtesy Maui County FCU

Maui County Federal Credit Union hosts a school supplies and backpack drive at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku from June 14 until July 16, 2021. These events support The Salvation Army’s annual back-to-school efforts to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.

Backpacks and supplies from the below list can be dropped off at Maui County FCU branches during business hours. Branches are located at 270 Dairy Road in Maui Marketplace in Kahului, 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina, and 1888 Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. Donations for adopting a backpack are also being accepted at all Maui County FCU branches and are 100% tax deductible.

“We are excited to partner with The Salvation Army for the fourth consecutive year to help local students go back-to-school prepared to succeed. By providing school supplies for Maui kids in need, we hope to help students return to the important work of attending school and getting an education that will assist in preparing them for the future.” said Maui County Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Gary Fukuroku.

“We are grateful to Maui County FCU and their members for supporting keiki in need across our island,” said Lt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Especially during these challenging times, these back-to-school items will help ease the minds of students and their families as they prepare for the new school year.”

School Supplies Drive for Maui Kids in Need, through July 16. PC: Courtesy Maui County FCU

Supplies list:

Backpacks without wheels

Reams of copy paper

3-Ring Binders

Portfolios with two pockets

Lined filler paper

Clear sheet protectors

Post it notes 3” x 3”

4 oz. white glue

Composition books

Glue sticks

Erasers

Ball point pens (black / blue)

Ball point pens (red)

No. 2 Pencils

Mechanical Pencils

12” Ruler with inches and centimeters

Dry erase markers

Crayons

Permanent black markers

Color pencils

6” scissors

Color markers

Earbuds / headphones

Watercolors with brushes

Clear plastic pencil box

Highlighters

Scotch tape

Graph paper

Spiral notebook

Tabbed dividers

3-Ring pencil pouches

Index cards

Protractor

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270 and in Lahaina at 808-661-5335. For more information visit maui.salvationarmy.org.