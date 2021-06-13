Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 13, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Ellen Curry

July 29, 1934 – May 17, 2021

Ellen Curry, 86, of Hilo, passed away on May 17 at home. Born in Mt. View, she worked in administration at Hilo Medical Center and was a substitute teacher for the State of Hawaiʻi. She was a member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin, HHHB Buddhist Women’s Association, HGEA, Piʻihonua Kumiai, HGEA Retirees, Hilo Ki-Aikido Club and Sing Out Hilo.

No services held.

She is survived by her son, Nolan Tallett; daughters, Valerie (Gary) Galacgac, Pamela Carriaga, Patricia (Bruce) Nitta, and Billie (Kenneth) Vieira; brother Richard (Evelyn) Kawasaki; sisters, Lei (Asami) Kaya and Eva (Masamori) Takaki, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dawn Mapuana Acpal

Feb. 18, 1954 – May 16, 2021

Dawn Acpal was born on Feb. 18, 1954 and passed away on May 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Artemio Acpal; sons Artemio “Tim Boy” K. Acpal ( Sherron); Aaron Acpal (Katie); daughter, Aukai Anela “Princess” Boteilho (Jason); grandchildren, Kamaha’o, Anuhea, Kameahilina’i, Sheldon, Kelly, Luke; parents, Peter and Mary Watson; siblings, Peter Watson (Bernice), Robert Watson (Jackie), Leila Tibayan (Stan), Ross Watson (Leone), Kalani Watson(Deceased), Harry Arthur Watson (Keala), Maile Watson, Puanani Watson (Hugo), Kanani Watson and Tema Watson.

Andrew Alan Ortiz

May 15, 1954 – May 8, 2021

May 5, 1939 – May 25, 2021

Mr. Carlino is predeceased by his father Juan Garcia; mother, Florentina Garcia; brothers, Conrado Garcia, Arcadio Bartolome; sisters, Violeta Liberato, Geronima Purismima; wife, Zenaida Butay Garcia.

Survived by: Cheryll (Rey) Ramas, Carlino Garcia Jr.(deceased), Joseph Garcia (deceased), Roydon (Roselyn) Garcia, Cathy (Nick) Ramos, Mercy (Elvis) Panabang, Joy (Marife) Garcia, Merill (Alex) Bivens and Dindo (Elizabeth) Garcia.

18 grandchildren and three great granchildren.

June 12, 1931 – May 15, 2021

Mae Elizabeth Leimomi Silva “Auntie Tita” took her journey to Jesus on Saturday, May 15, 2021, four weeks short of her 90th birthday. Auntie Tita suffered brain trauma at the young age of three which left her mentally handicapped. Doctors determined she would pass away before the age of 12 and she celebrated her 13th birthday the outlook was changed to “not past 20/21.” Her long life is a tribute to the wonderful care and aloha she received from caregivers, nurses foster care homes Ohana, Hospice Maui Ohana, Spiritual counselors and all who touched her life. Auntie Tita was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Julia Silva of Lahaina, Brother, Benjamin “Shunkie” Silva, Sister; Eunice (Silva) Montoya. Auntie Tita is survived by three nieces, three nephews, four grand nieces, seven grand nephews, two great grand nephews, one great grand niece and one great great grand nephew.

Mahalo nui tp: Vicki Paranada, Catalina Garcia, Ruby & Michael Castillo, Gemma & Roman Queja, ARC- Maui, MEO, Hospice Maui

Aloha No Auntie Tita , A hui hou!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks and masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained. Seating are limited to the families RSVP.

Patricia Kay (Schnepp) Armato

Oct. 6, 1936 – June 8, 2021

Patricia Kay (Schnepp) Armato, 84, died peacefully June 8, 2021 at home on Maui with her daughter and her favorite White Christmas Musical playing. She was the only daughter with three brothers born to Ralph and Velma (Shanks) Schnepp of Riverdale, Michigan. She was a devoted wife of almost 60 years to Dr. Andrew Armato and not only raised three children but helped him build a farm in Freeland, Michigan while acting as den mother for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She was very involved in the Freeland United Methodist Church, both in the choir and Sunday school; and volunteered for many organizations over the years before moving to Iola, Kansas where she helped him run his medical practice and continued to be active in the church and various community groups.

She was always full of laughter and smiles. She continued to share her agricultural expertise, overseeing the planting of flowers and fruit trees at her daughter’s home on Maui, Hawaiʻi where she moved with her husband over 6 years ago. She loved Maui and immersed herself into learning the rich history and understanding of the people, as well as the flora and fauna of Maui. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59+ years, Andrew Armato, her son Michael Armato and her brothers Richard and Michael Schnepp. She leaves behind her children, Rebecca in Maui and Douglas in Wisconsin, her brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Maria Schnepp in Michigan; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many cousins; all who will miss her warm smile and kindness. She asked that anyone who wishes to remember her plant Hawaiian native flowers in her honor, as she felt there are never enough flowers. The family would like to acknowledge her physicians on Maui and Maui Adult Daycare for their compassionate care, and Hospice Maui for helping her pass serenely at home.

Kyle “Lil Man” James Olson

Oct. 20, 1982 – May 27, 2021

Kyle “Lil Man” James Olson of Kīhei passed away on May 27, 2021. He was born in Wailuku on Oct. 20, 1982.

He is survived by his sister, Aren Fevella (Les Fevella Jr.) and his niece Anuhea Fevella.

Kyle was a professional skimboarder and surfer. He showed great sportsmanship both inside and outside of the water and was well known within that community. Kyle was well loved by many and will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life for Kyle will be announced at a later date.

Sept. 14, 1943 – May 15, 2021

Susan G. Pavao, 77, of Hilo, passed away on May 15 at home. Born in Pasadena, California, she was a registered nurse for Life Care Center and Castle Hospital and a freelance commercial artist producing album covers. She loved the Beach, Traveling and Gardening.

Time for Remembrance to be held at Coconut Island on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

She is survived by her former husband, Louis Pavao Jr. of Ajijic, Mexico; son, Tony (Gayle) Pavao of Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi; granddaughter Asia Pavao of Beaverton, Oregon; and numerous cousins.

Jerry Patrick Domingo

Dec. 5, 1957 – June 8, 2021

Jerry Patrick Domingo, 63, of Hilo, passed away on June 8 at home. Born in Chicago, Illinois, raised in Pāhala and resided in Hilo. He was a member of the New Hope Hilo Praise and Worship team. He had a degree in culinary arts and a passion for teaching others how to cook. On his free time, he enjoyed coaching and refereeing basketball.

Drive by service, June 15, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Domingo of Hilo; daughters, Thalia K. Pacheco of Mililani and Vanessa M. Pacheco of Mililani; brother, Ricky Domingo of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Patti Stoffel of Chicago, Illinois and Laurie Lee of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Aug. 28, 1970 – May 28, 2021

Randy Rowell Cabalis, 50, of Hilo, passed away on May 28 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was self-employed. He loved to fish and pound opihis.

Services held.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherisse (Valailei) SanJose of Hilo; brothers Robin Cabalis Jr. of Pahoa, Robby Cabalis of Pahoa and Ricky Cabalis of Pahoa; sisters, Roxanne (Douglas) Soares of Pāhoa, Raynelle (Guy) Lee of Pahoa, Lisa (Dennis Jr.) Delfin of Hilo and Laura (Michael) Keawehu of Kapolei; four grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mazelma Billie Haia “Dinks”

June 30, 1942 – May 29, 2021

Mazelma Billie Haia “Dinks” of Ha’ikū, Maui went to be with our Lord on May 29, 2021. She was born in West Virginia. An artist who loved painting and creating- she inspired others to see the beauty in all.

John 10:27 & 28 ” My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me, and I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.”

Dinks is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James Rolland Haia, Jr.; loving mother to son, Scott Bullman; daughters, Debbie Faildo, Jody Orrico, and Jamie Haia; loving Nana to 10 grandchildren, Shiloh, Serena, Jasiah, Julian, Phoenix, Flexx, Layla, Ryan, Christopher and James; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Everen; brother, Jim Ryan; and sister, Sharron Fuller. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She will live in our hearts and memories forever.