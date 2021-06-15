Two paddlers were rescued from waters off of Maui’s North Shore after the two-man outrigger canoe they were in capsized Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 11:12 a.m., June 15, 2021, offshore between Maliko Bay and Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

Crews arrived on scene and confirmed that one paddler, a 70-year-old Haʻikū man was missing, and the other paddler, a 57-year-old Haʻikū woman was aboard the vessel, which was drifting downwind, approximately a quarter mile from shore.

Ocean safety personnel aboard a Jet Ski were able to secure the vessel with the woman aboard. Personnel aboard another Jet Ski, located the missing man and brought him to shore at Hoʻokipa.

No injuries were reported.

Officials from the Maui Fire Department say swells of 1-3 feet and winds of 15-20 mph were observed.

Other units responding to the incident included firefighters from Engine 2, and Rescue 10 personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter. Units left the scene at 12:11 p.m.