Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The public is invited to provide input on proposed rules for concession operations during an online public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

To watch the hearing or provide video input, use the meeting link: https://maui.bluejeans.com/387367535. To listen to the hearing or provide oral input via phone, dial 1-408-915-6290 or 1-888-748-9073 (toll-free) and enter meeting code 387 367 535.

The rule proposal would amend the administrative rules of the Department of Park and Recreation by adding a chapter to address the process for operations of concessions in park and recreational facilities. An ordinance was adopted by the Maui County Council in May of 2017 relating to concessions in County parks and recreation facilities. To see the proposed rules, go to https://www.mauicounty.gov/1480/Department-Rules

Any interested person may submit data, views, arguments or other testimony on the proposed rules, orally or in writing, at the online public hearing. Also, written testimony may be submitted by mail to: Department of Parks and Recreation, Permits Office, 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St., Unit 2C, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793. Written testimony must be received by the department before the close of the scheduled public hearing on June 23, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the department may take action on the proposed rule amendments, or defer and announce a date when action will occur.