Maui News

Department of Water Supply Publishes 2021 Water Quality Report Online

June 16, 2021, 1:35 PM HST
* Updated June 16, 2:37 PM
1 Comment
East Maui water. PC: DLNR

The Maui County Department of Water Supply announced the 2021 publication of the 2021 Water Quality Report for results of testing compiled from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. This year marks the 23rd year of providing this information to customers.

The annual report provides information about water quality and how the Maui County’s water compares with established federal and state drinking water standards. The department encourages customers to review the report. It provides details about the source and quality of the drinking water in 2020.

In an effort to be more environmentally responsible and cut down on costs, the department no longer prints these reports. They are now available online. A dozen reports are available for Maui County water systems on Maui and Molokaʻi.

Customers may print their report from the website or request a printed version by calling 808-270-7550. Copies may also be requested by writing to the following address: Water Quality Laboratory, Department of Water Supply, 614 Palapala Drive, Kahului, HI  96732.

