Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:25 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 07:23 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 03:12 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 08:01 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:36 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small today, then slowly approach High Surf Advisory levels over the weekend, and then decline into next week. Surf along north facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week, but a small northwest swell is possible Sunday and could remain into next week. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small to moderate choppy surf along east facing shores through the period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.