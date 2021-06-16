Maui Business

Westin Maui Resort Underwent $120 Million Renovation, Participating in Mālama Hawaiʻi Initiative

June 16, 2021, 11:00 AM HST
3 Comments
The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali underwent a $120 million renovation. Photo Courtesy: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali underwent a $120 million renovation of its accommodations in the Hōkūpa‘a tower and upgraded its amenities and programs, according to a news release from the resort.

“If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past year — it’s the importance of physical, emotional and spiritual health and wellness,” said Gregg Lundberg, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort &  Spa, Kāʻanapali. “Our goal at Westin Maui is to have guests feel like better versions of themselves when they leave.” 

The renovation of the 217-room Hōkūpaʻa tower, named after the North Star, was inspired by Hawaiian culture, tradition and natural elements of the sand, ocean and sky. The renovation was designed to evoke serenity and relaxation. Hōkūpaʻa guests receive complimentary access to The Lānai at Hōkūpaʻa, an exclusive gathering place for light bites, swim-up craft cocktails and cultural amenities.

Immersive cultural activities offered daily can include fresh lei po‘o (flower crown) making, ‘ukulele lessons, ulana niu (coconut weaving), taro pounding, interactive cooking demonstrations and personalized beverage tastings with the resident mixologist.

The West Maui is part of the Mālama Hawaiʻi statewide initiative that encourages mindful travel where visitors can engage in a more meaningful vacation while staying an extra night for free when participating in a voluntourism activity that helps the destination and enriches the experience for the visitor. The Westin Maui has aligned with the Pacific Whale Foundation for a beach clean-up offering. The Mālama Hawai‘i Package is bookable now for stays from Aug. 20 through Dec. 20, 2021.  

“Our renovation has undeniably elevated the guest experience, but what truly makes our destination special — and what has travelers coming back — is our people, place and culture,” Lundberg said. “With the Mālama Hawai‘i initiative, we invite guests to form a deeper connection with Hawaiian culture by helping us perpetuate the beauty of our environment.”  

