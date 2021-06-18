Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 4-7 4-7 4-7 4-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:12 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:56 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:22 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:27 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of long-period south swells will spread up across the area into next week, which will keep surf near or above the summertime average along south facing shores. The latest guidance indicates that surf along south facing shores should gradually increase into early next week, and surf heights will likely peak near the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores from late Saturday into Monday. Surf is then expected to gradually lower along along south facing shores from late Monday into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will likely provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night through the middle of next week. Finally, the weaker trade wind regime will cause surf heights to remain slightly below seasonal values along east facing shores through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.