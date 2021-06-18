Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
4-7
4-7
4-7
4-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:12 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 02:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:56 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:22 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:27 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 04:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of long-period south swells will spread up across the area into next week, which will keep surf near or above the summertime average along south facing shores. The latest guidance indicates that surf along south facing shores should gradually increase into early next week, and surf heights will likely peak near the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores from late Saturday into Monday. Surf is then expected to gradually lower along along south facing shores from late Monday into the middle of next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain very small through this weekend. A series of small northwest swells will likely provide a small boost to surf heights along most north and west facing shores from Sunday night through the middle of next week. Finally, the weaker trade wind regime will cause surf heights to remain slightly below seasonal values along east facing shores through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




