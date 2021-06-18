The Department of Finance’s Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing reminds the public that its Pukalani office remains closed for renovations. A self-service kiosk opened at the Pukalani Foodland for motor vehicle registrations.

The Pukalani office closure is expected to continue for another 10 weeks.

Vehicle registration renewals can be done in under two minutes at Hawaiʻi dmvNOW kiosks located at Safeway stores, the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, at the Maui County Service Center in Kahului and now at the Pukalani Foodland.

To find a location near you, see here.

The Maui County Service Center is also temporarily open on the first and third Saturdays of the month for by-appointment-only service. Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments will be made available 10 days prior through the DMVL website.

For more information about Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing services, call 270-7363.