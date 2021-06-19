Naeomi Paa poses for a photo with mom, Jan, after receiving her certificate of completion for the Teen Financial Literacy Workshop on Friday outside the MEO Wailuku offices. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

Twenty-five intermediate and high schoolers completed the Teen Financial Literacy Workshop, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, in June.

A walk-up graduation was held outside of MEO’s Wailuku offices on Friday, June 18, where certificates and goodie bags were handed out.

The four-session online workshop provided participants with information on budgeting and savings, basic banking and credit and was taught by BDC’s Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union.

Business Planning for Teen Entrepreneurs Set in July

A Core Four Business Planning Course For Teens, who are interested in learning about business or starting one, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. July 7, 14, 21 and 28 via Zoom.

The class is presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center and is a lighter version of the Core Four Business Planning Course offered to adult entrepreneurs. Geared for middle and high schoolers, the course presents information on how to start a business and to create a business plan.

The four-session course is free.

To register, contact BDC Director David Daly at (808) 243-4318 or [email protected].

The teen Core Four course is part of the development of the Imi Pono Challenge, the brainchild of Maui County Council Chairwoman Alice Lee started last year during the pandemic. The challenge asked intermediate and high school students to generate new ideas to help improve Maui County’s future. Eight winners were announced in January.

The 2021 Imi Pono Challenge is supported by the Maui County Council, Maui County Office of Economic Development and the Maui County Department of Housing and Concerns and produced by MEO and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.