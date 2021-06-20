Jan. 29, 1977 – May 25, 2021

Bronson Kaahu Rios, 44, of Honokaʻa, passed away on May 25. Born in Honokaʻa, his interests included gaming, movies, talking with friends and family and learning more about everything.

Celebration of Life being held at Kalopa State Park, June 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mask/social distancing requested, bring food for potluck.

He is survived by his father, Reno Rios of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi; mother, Diane Huelskamp of Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi; brother, Dustin Rios of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi; half-brothers, Bryce Huelskamp of Pāhoa, Ben Huelskamp of Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi, and Israel Rios of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi; and great-grandmother, Helen Lopez of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jan. 27, 1946 – June 11, 2021

Theodore (Ted) Freeman Walton JR. passed away Friday, June 11 at Hilo Medical Center surrounded by those he loved. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor to many.

He lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He had a dry sense of humor and could always make you laugh when it was unexpected. He was a big man to us with a big heart who never judged anyone. You will be greatly missed, but you will always be in our hearts. We love you “Big T.”

No services held.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria Giusti of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; son, Theodore Freeman (Paula) Walton of Tucson, Arizona; daughters, Evalani Walton of Hilo, Hawaiʻi and Cassandra Walton of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Sandy Neuman of Mancelona, Michigan; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

June 5, 1970 – June 8, 2021

Abraham “Peanut” Jacob Agustin Jr., 51, of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi, passed away on June 8. Born in Honokaʻa, he was the owner and operator of Agustin’s Pro-Services Rock Wall Business.

No services held.

He is survived by his wife, Rona Kaniho Agustin of Ewa Beach, Oʻahu; father, Abraham Agustin Sr. of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi; sons, Kimo (Noelani) Agustin Delatorre, Kainoa (Mariah) Agustin Delatorre of Las Vegas, Nevada, Keahi (Stacia) Agustin Delatorre of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kaimana Kaniho-Agustin, Keanu Kaniho-Agustin and Destry (Chalsie) Kaniho-Dolor of Ewa Beach, Oʻahu; daughters, Alyzae Kaniho-Agustin of Ewa Beach, Oʻahu, Kyleigh Agustin and Kyrie Agustin of Kamuela, Hawaiʻi; brothers Alfred Agustin and Anderson (Heather) Agustin Sr. of Paauilo; sisters, Angelina (Roland) Aurello of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi, Abeline (Blayn) Wagoner of Paʻauilo, Hawaiʻi and Arianne (Patrick) Souza of Waianae, Oahu; 12 grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cecelia Medeiros

Sept. 22, 1940 – June 8, 2021

Cecelia “Sheila” Ann Medeiros, 80

Cecelia “Sheila” Ann Medeiros of Wailuku, Maui passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui on Sept. 22, 1940.

Cecelia worked for many years in Food Service and Retail. She began her working career on Maui with McDonald’s and then later went into retail with Woolworth’s, Liberty House and Walmart retiring as a store Greeter. Although she held a job, her greatest joy was all the little ones she watched over the years before taking time to care for her own grandchildren and her family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Manuel “Nollie” and Rose (Ruiz) Melendez and brother Harold Melendez.

She is survived by her loving husband Melvin Anthony Medeiros, her sons Darren Medeiros, Darryl (Lisa Amano) Medeiros, her daughters Deana (Leon) Burgos and Debralee (Kenneth) Esclito. Her siblings Anthony “Nollie” (June) Melendez, Linda “Susan” Pinheiro and Charles (Shirley) Melendez. As well as her grandchildren Darrelyn, Christopher, Amber, Natasha, Dereklee and many more Hanai grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Noman’s Mortuary. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Doors will be closed for private service from 10 to 10:30 a.m. with visitation continuing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Makawao Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m. The family kindly ask for those attending to please wear mask and practice social distancing at all times.

A special gratitude to the staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center for their compassionate care during her time with them.

James “Jimmy” Dumaran

Oct. 19, 1936 – June 3, 2021

Leocadia H. Raymond

Jan. 27, 1927 – May 27, 2021



Leocadia H. Raymond, 94

Leocadia “Leo” H. Raymond passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

She was born on Maui on Jan. 27, 1927. After being raised in Kēōkea, she moved to Wailuku to attend St. Anthony for high school. She worked as a telephone operator on Maui before meeting her husband George G. Raymond “GG”. She raised four children: Charlynn M. Raymond Ortiz (Frank), Kathyrnn A., Tanya L. (Jamie Gentry) and Charles “Kale” E. (Gina). In 1965, the family moved to Honolulu where she remained until her passing. While on Oʻahu she helped run the family business with her husband GG.

She was gracious, kind and non-judgmental. Family was important to her and all were welcome into her home where her meals were legendary. She will be sorely missed.

Survived by nine grandchildren: Benjamin and Keola Williams, Malia Williams Cawaling, Ululani and Maika Ortiz, and Camille, Ramona, Rusty and Gabrielle Raymond; and six great-grandchildren: Nalani, Kona, and Kainalu Williams and Kalei, Nohea and Nainoa Cawaling. Step children; Keoki Raymond, Grace Livingston and Robin Zimmerman.

The family would like to thank Island Hospice, friends and family for their support in her final days.

Services in Maui on Thursday, June 17. Normanʻs Mortuary Wailuku. 10:30 a.m. – Viewing (RSVP needed – contact ohana), 11:30 a.m. – Service, 2 p.m. – Burial at Maui Memorial Park

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks & masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Laurel June Homer

Nov. 20, 1975 – June 12, 2021

Laurel June Homer, 45, of Holualoa, Hawaiʻi died June 12, 2021 in Kealakekua. She was born Nov. 20, 1975, in Tuba City, Arizona. Laurel was a member of the Navajo/Hopi/Zia tribe and she is of the Navajo “Salt Clan.” Laurel worked in the resort industry.

She is survived by mother Delores McClanahan of Phoenix, Arizona; brother Lelon C. Homer of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Private services will be held.

Kevin McLeod Thomasson

July 31, 1973 – June 10, 2021

Kevin McLeod Thomasson, 47, of Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi died June 10, 2021 in Waikoloa. He was born July 31, 1973, in Houston, Texas. Kevin worked in Sales for the Hotel Industry.

He is survived by his father George H. Thomasson Jr. of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; his sister Chandra Thomasson Bartlett and her husband Bennett S. Bartlett of Beaumont, Texas.

Private services will be held.

June 9, 1929 – June 1, 2021

Gene Royal Hardy, 91, of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi died June 1, 2021 in Kealakekua. He was born June 9, 1929, in Seattle, Washington. Gene worked as a pastry chef.

He is survived by his wife Mary Cris; sons Royal Hardy of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi;

Lesley Hardy of Salem, Oregon; daughters Airial Hardy of Cebu, Philippines; Pamela (Stan) Lance of Maui, Hawaiʻi; Rachelle (Scott) Berestoff of Spokane, Washington; Melanie (Andreas) Gnauck of Austin, Texas; Marcella (Franck) Chiron of Austin, Texas; fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Old Airport Park, Kona.

Pudenciana Quijote Villon

May 19, 1931 – May 31, 2021

Elton Sambrano

Dec. 11, 1949 – June 1, 2021

Elton Sambrano, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Maui Memorial Hospital. Born on Dec. 11, 1949, in Lahaina, Maui, he was the son of Joseph and Peggy Sambrano.

Elton graduated from Lahainaluna High School and then served in the U.S. Airforce. He later worked at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, where he met his wife of 47 years, Patsy Sambrano. Elton found his calling in accounting and finance, spending most of his career with Marriott.

Elton was a devoted father and loving husband, who gave everything to provide his family with opportunities he could only dream of as a child. He will be remembered by many as a mentor, who was always willing to take the time to help his friends, colleagues and family.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, Peggy and Joseph Sambrano; and his brother Harold Sambrano. Elton is survived by his wife, Patsy Sambrano; sons, Erich (Jennifer Ferreira) Sambrano, Byron (Lindi Sato) Sambrano; daughter, Alexis (Philip Akeo) Sambrano, and grandchildren, Haven, Gabby, Tori, Sophia, Ayva, Lucas and Harlee. Also surviving are his brothers Edwin, Calvin and Ronald Sambrano and sisters Esther McKivor and Joyce Wada.

In honor of Elton’s wishes, no services are being held.

Mele Latai Ulukau

Aug. 3, 1958 – June 5, 2021