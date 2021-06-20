Image courtesy of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi.

Par Hawaiʻi is building support for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes through the company’s “Fueling Dreams” campaign. The program returns for its 16th year, allowing island drivers to make a cash donation in-store to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi at any participating nomnom store on Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island from May 1 through July 31.

“We are honored to partner with such an amazing organization like Special Olympics Hawaiʻi,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaiʻi’s vice president – retail. “Over the past five decades, Special Olympics Hawaii has touched countless individuals, transforming the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities and how we as a community engage with them. We are excited for the return of Fueling Dreams and appreciate the generosity from our customers to help raise funds for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s online programs and virtual competitions.”

Par Hawaiʻi, marketer of Hele and 76 Hawaiʻi, has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi for 30 years. To date, the Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $888,626 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes and programs.

“We are incredibly grateful and excited to have one of our longest-running annual fundraisers return for another year,” says Dan Epstein, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s president and CEO. “Par Hawaiʻi has consistently shown their support and commitment – especially during the pandemic – and play an integral role in our work to help fuel the dreams of athletes with intellectual disabilities as well as drive awareness for our programs.”































All donations received from the Fueling Dreams campaign allow Special Olympics Hawaiʻi to continue to provide programs and training online for more than 3,400 youth and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities. These athletes are considered a vulnerable population and these funds are critical to keep them active and safe during the pandemic. Donations from the Fueling Dreams campaign will also help provide the necessary supplies and PPE for athletes and coaches so that they can one day “return to play” safely.

Special Olympics Hawaiʻi provides year-round sports programs and training for athletes with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.

For more information on the 16th Annual Fueling Dreams campaign or on Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, see here.