In response to increased demand, the US Postal Service hosts a third Passport Fair event at the Kahului Post office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Postal employees will accept applications for new US passports at the weekend Passport Fair event.

“The relaxation of travel restrictions has contributed to increased demand for passports among our customers,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu. “We want to make the process of applying for new passports easy for Maui residents. A lot of people, especially those with schoolchildren, don’t have the time during the week to visit a post office to submit their passport applications.”

More than 160 new passport applications were processed at the office’s first two Passport Fairs, held in March and May.

Customers can register for the event by sending an email to [email protected] Advance registration is required and space is limited–only 100 appointment slots are available. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents. The DS-11 application form can be found online.

Passport applicants must wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the event.

The Passport Agency reminds travelers to submit their passport applications as early as possible, far in advance of planned travel to avoid problems with receiving their passports.

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.