













One of Maui’s favorite music events returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center live and in-person as well as livestreamed Sunday, June 27, with the 30th Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival.

It’s a Maui and MACC tradition, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, with some of Hawaiʻi’s best slack key guitar players performing Hawaiian music. This year’s free event takes place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but pre-registration online is required. Gates for the event open at 3 p.m.

Registrations become available Wednesday, June 23 to MACC members first at 10 a.m. and then to the general public at noon. Those interested in becoming a member may do so at MauiArts.org/membership. The concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC’s website and on its Facebook or YouTube pages.

As always, the Kī Hōʻalu Festival is free, and a family-friendly event where all generations can appreciate the slack key guitar tradition, with both new music and classic favorites. The 2021 festival line-up of musicians includes John Cruz, Jeff Peterson, Kevin Brown and Ola Hou, George Kahumoku Jr., Ledward Kaʻapana, Kamuela Kahoano, Kawika Kahiapo, Danny Carvalho, George Kuo and Paul Togioka.

Note: the artist list is subject to change.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own. At the MACC, slack key guitar music has been celebrated annually in a laid-back atmosphere in the annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival. The setting is with festival-goers relaxing in the A&B Amphitheater where they can enjoy hours of slack key music as the sun sets behind the West Maui Mountains.

MACC In-Person Attendance Requirements

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In consideration of COVID-related precautions, this year’s attendees must pre-register at MauiArts.org. Registration is only available online and attendees must reserve a ticket for each pod/group for up to four people, including keiki. Once a reservation is set, attendees must bring their bar-coded print-at-home e-ticket confirmation or have it ready to present on their mobile device to be allowed entry into the venue. There is only one e-ticket per registration so attendees need to show up with their group intact. Only one scan allowed per e-ticket so duplicates will not be honored. Reservations are non-transferable.

Temperature checks will be made at the gate and masks are required for all, except when eating or drinking, given the large group setting. Upon entry into the venue, ushers will show attendees to their socially distanced pod of four seats.



Unlike past Kī Hō‘alu events, all seating is provided this year in order to meet and maintain social distancing requirements. No lawn chairs and blankets will be needed. The MACC is again offering special seating options for kupuna that are available once inside the venue.

This year’s Kī Hō‘alu Festival will feature food and beverages available for purchase from Maui food vendors who will serve a variety of snack, dinner and dessert options. All food and beverage purchases will require payment by credit or debit card. There will be no cash transactions. No outside food and beverages will be allowed into the venue.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW (7469) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.