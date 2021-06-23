Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:50 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:58 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will be a notch below seasonal levels today, then rise to near the summertime average again Thursday through early next week as a series of small overlapping south swells move through. A series of small northwest swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores through early next week, with the peak day looking to be Saturday, where slightly overhead surf will be possible. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and below the summertime average through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




