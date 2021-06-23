Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:50 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:32 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:58 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will be a notch below seasonal levels today, then rise to near the summertime average again Thursday through early next week as a series of small overlapping south swells move through. A series of small northwest swells will keep some small surf in place along north facing shores through early next week, with the peak day looking to be Saturday, where slightly overhead surf will be possible. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and below the summertime average through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.