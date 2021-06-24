Maui News

Application Deadline Nears for Energy Credit Assistance, June 30

June 24, 2021
The deadline to apply for federally funded energy credit assistance aimed at low-income residents who are not in crisis but require help to pay their heating and cooling bills is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Maui Economic Opportunity administers the once-a-year Hawaiʻi Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Maui County.

LIHEAP provides a credit on utility accounts of income-eligible households. Credit amounts are based on income and number of people in the household, as well as the number of applicants, with the amount determined by the state.

Approved applications are sent to the state, which then distributes a credit line to applicants through Hawaiian Electric or Hawaiʻi Gas. Some clients can make their credit last for longer than six months.

The energy credit is one of two LIHEAP programs. The other program, Energy Crisis Intervention, continues to operate, giving out 15 allotments a month. It assists households that have received a utility payment reminder for nonpayment or a disconnection notice.

Funding of up to $650 for regular assistance and up to $1,000 for pandemic-related assistance is available through the ECI program. Utility payments take up to six weeks to process through the state but utility companies are informed on the day of approval.

A household can only get assistance once a year from either program. Applicants must submit their most recent electric bill, identification for all adult household members and Social Security numbers for all household members older than 1 year old and proof of citizenship, gross annual income and residence.

Applications for the program are available online at meoinc.org or may be picked up at the MEO office at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. Those picking up applications should call ahead at 249-2970 because the office is closed to the public.

