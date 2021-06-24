Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:32 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:59 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:45 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will see a series of south swells over the next week. These swells should produce surf heights near the summertime average heights (5 ft) through the middle of next week. The current tiny northwest swell will diminish today, before a new northwest swell builds in from Friday into early Sunday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to weak trade winds over and upstream of the island chain.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.